Letter: The True RINOs

Many of us Republicans who cannot support Trump may feel a sense of unwarranted guilt.

Not supporting Trump does NOT make you a Democrat. Not supporting Trump does NOT make you a liberal. It is possible to be a Republican and not tolerate Trump. ... this may even be one major criterion for remaining a true Republican.

To start back on the road of true Republicanism requires accepting that Trump is NOT a Republican. Many of the Trump supporters mistakenly consider themselves Republicans when they are actually “Trumpists.” Their affinity for Trump has almost a religious fervor to it. ... that even intensifies when their supreme leader is attacked, regardless of the veracity of said attacks. Trumpism is not a political party, but rather a cult.

Who are the true Republicans In Name Only (RINOs)? Look no further then President Trump himself … as well as perhaps many of his supporters.

Patrick Leyden

Prescott