Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Nov. 28
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Kornukopia Calendar, Nov. 29-Dec. 8, 2019

Wild Lights and Animal Sights, 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings through Saturday, Dec. 28, Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, 1403 Heritage park Road. Admission is $5 for members and $8 for nonmembers. www.heritageparkzoo.org.

Originally Published: November 28, 2019 7 p.m.

Ongoing

Ice Skating, Nov. 16-Jan 1, Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. www.findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Gingerbread Village

2019 Gingerbread Village, open 24/7 Saturday, Nov. 30, through Wednesday, Jan. 1., Lobby of the Prescott Resort & Conference Center, 1500 E. Highway 69. 928-776-1666.

Valley of Lights Drive Through Display, 6 to 9 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 30, Fain Park. 928-772-8857.

Friday, Nov. 29

Friday Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Post 78, 3301 Highway 69, Humboldt. $10 per person.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary.

Prescott Farmers Market Winter Season, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Yavapai College- Parking Lot D, 1100 E Sheldon Street, Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

Improvitonians, 8:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too. 208 N. Marina St. $5 at the door.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Cash for College Scholarship Awareness Night, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Yavapai College Gymnasium, Prescott Campus, 1100 E. Sheldon Street, Building 2. RSVP online at CashforCollege1202.eventbrite.com. t 928-583-7815 or LSahady@azfoundation.org.

Blinded by the Light

Monday Night Movie at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E Skoog Blvd., 5 p.m., free, “Blinded by the Light.” No registration required

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Prescott Toastmasters meeting, 6:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall of Unity Church, 145 S Arizona Ave, Prescott. Visitors welcome.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7:30 a.m., Open Door Baptist Church, 8451 E. Stevens Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-413-4060.

Queen of Hearts, 6 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave. 928-776-1125; vfw541prescott.org.

Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sacred Heart Church, 115 Fleury St. Prescott. 928-499-1329 or hcromeek@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

High Noon Toastmasters meeting, noon, Masonic Hall (third floor- access from stairs at the back), 1028 Willow Creek Road., Prescott. Gain confidence and leadership skills in a fun, friendly, safe environment.

VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave, Prescott. 928-776-1125.

Children Read to a Dog, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Library Children’s Section, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. prescottvalleyfun@gmail.com.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Reincarnation discussion group, as examined through regression hypnosis, how and why, 6:30 p.m., Wild Iris Coffee Shop, 124 S. Granite Street. Free, all ages.

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

Popcorn and Pages Book Club, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Free, children grades 3-4, Register online at prescottlibrary.info, at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537. All registered children will receive a copy of each month’s book.

Friday, Dec. 6

Touchmark Trekkers Walking Group, 7 a.m., Touchmark Health & Fitness Club, 3150 Touchmark Blvd., Prescott. This walking group is open to the public.

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

Free clothing giveaway at First Southern Baptist Chruch of Chino Valley, 1524 N. Highway 89, 9 a.m. to noon.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Let the Season Begin!, 7 to 9 p.m., Yavapai Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon Street.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church Bake Sale and Stocking Stuffer sale, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8944 E. Sommer Drive, 928-772-6366.

Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary.

Free clothing giveaway at First Southern Baptist Chruch of Chino Valley, 1524 N. Highway 89, 9 a.m. to noon.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m

