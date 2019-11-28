OFFERS
Friday Catchall: Shop, but avoid marijuana chemicals, snow

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: November 28, 2019 7 p.m.

The Friday Catchall:

• SHOPPING — Black Friday. As the hordes push and shove for the deals and not-so-deals (gotta know the regular price, folks), I likely will be sitting in a restaurant booth eating breakfast or sleeping in.

That’s my prediction for you this morning.

Yes, I did the overnight, freeze-yer-tootsies-off-for-a-great-deal thing. Once. I got what I wanted, but it was enough.

I now say if I need it that badly, I’ll pay a little more.

That said, if given the choice, stop by the local business first, please.

Did you know a dollar spent at an independent, local business circulates through the local economy eight times on average? It ultimately pays for local government services, someone’s mortgage or clothes for their kids.

Shopping? Do it. Local? Must do, especially on Small Business Saturday, which is Nov. 30.

Then give thanks for the reason for the season.

Have a great day out there, while I hit snooze.

• WHAT A BUZZ! — A top Arizona Republican wants an outright ban on the use of certain chemicals on the pot that medical marijuana cardholders here smoke, eat or drink.

Majority Whip Sonny Borrelli said he appreciates that lawmakers last session approved a plan to require testing of medical marijuana for pesticides, herbicides and other chemicals before the product can be sold to patients.

He wants more.

SB 1015 would maintain the testing requirement for everything from microbial contamination and heavy metals to pesticides, fungicides and residual solvents. But the new language would specifically ban the use of any pesticide at all, except for those that the federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act say are so benign as to not require regulation at all.

While that testing is supposed to start no later than Nov. 1, 2020, where is the concern about what we Arizonans eat? If you’re going to care about what’s on marijuana (so it grows nicely and users ingest only the good stuff?), why not care about what is on our lettuce, tomatoes, kale, strawberries and everything else?!

I don’t get it, which is why my wife grows much of what we eat and I hunt whenever I can. We know where much of our food comes from, call it natural organics.

Marijuana? Have fun with that, Sonny. Wow.

• SNOW — I can’t resist. How much snow are you (not) getting today?

I am writing this pre-storm; the sky is clear but the winds are brisk and forceful. I have to wonder if a snow-mageddon will roar.

Still, I’m no fool – I will have stocked the garage with firewood, and will be debating going outside at all, should the white stuff fall in earnest.

Last week the snow was expected on Nov. 27; now it’s supposed to snow from Wednesday night through Saturday morning.

How’s that working for you? Stay safe and drive even more safely. Send us your snow/storm photos at editors@prescottaz.com.

• QUOTE – “Don’t wait for the storms of your life to pass. Learn to dance in the rain.” – Steve Rizzo

• PICK OF THE WEEK — (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): If you have to go out in this weather, check out the Improvitonians comedy show at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St.

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

