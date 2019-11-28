OFFERS
Catcher Stephen Vogt, D-Backs reach $3 million, 1-year deal
MLB

Then-San Francisco Giant Stephen Vogt (21) scores a run against the Colorado Rockies during a game Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in San Francisco. (Tony Avelar/AP)

Then-San Francisco Giant Stephen Vogt (21) scores a run against the Colorado Rockies during a game Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in San Francisco. (Tony Avelar/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 28, 2019 7:05 p.m.

PHOENIX — Catcher Stephen Vogt and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year contract that guarantees $3 million, a deal that includes a 2021 option and could be worth $8 million over two seasons if he plays regularly.

Vogt gets a $2.5 million salary next year as part of the deal announced Tuesday, and Arizona has a $3 million option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout.

The option price would increase to $3.5 million and become guaranteed if he has 45 starts and 75 games played next season. In addition, the option price would increase by $500,000 each for 70 starts or 100 games, and for 85 starts or 120 games.

Vogt can earn $500,000 annually in performance bonuses based on plate appearances, $100,000 each 250, 300, 350, 400 and 450.

The 35-year-old was a two-time All-Star with the Oakland Athletics in 2015 and 2016. He played last season for San Francisco, hitting .263 with 10 homers and 40 RBIs in 99 games.

Vogt likely will be the primary backup for starting catcher Carson Kelly, who had a breakout season last year after hitting .245 with 18 homers and 47 RBIs. Arizona’s backup last season, Alex Avila, became a free agent.

Vogt has also played first base and outfield.

