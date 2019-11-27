Williams: Wanna be an Arizona Ranger?

I fell in love with the history of the American Southwest as a young boy along with millions of other American kids – and millions of young people around the world. When I moved to Arizona in 1992, I immediately felt that I had come home. If not to the land of my own roots, at least, to the land where this country’s legendary western roots were formed.



While living in Arizona, I’ve had many opportunities to see Arizona Rangers on duty and have wondered how they fit into the historic tapestry of the state.



Although Arizona Territorial Rangers were established in 1860, for the first time, the Arizona Legislative Assembly approved a bill that authorized and funded an Arizona Ranger company of 14 men tasked with quelling outlaws and rustlers along the Mexican border with Arizona. The Rangers were an elite, well-trained unit armed with modern weapons and the best horses money could buy – at State expense. By the time the Arizona Rangers were disbanded in 1909, they had brought law and order to southern Arizona. In fact, the Rangers were a major factor in Arizona becoming a state.



In 1957, the Arizona Rangers were reformed as a nonprofit organization but weren’t recognized by the state as a law enforcement auxiliary until Governor Jane Hall signed legislative act 43-4301 in 2001. Arizona Ranger Lt. Hank Hellman told me that the mission statement of the Rangers consists of 1) providing area law enforcement assistance as needed, 2) fulfilling a philanthropic function by awarding academic scholarships to graduating high school seniors, and supporting police department Explorer Programs among other youth-oriented initiatives and, 3) keeping the history of the Old West alive.

Arizona Rangers based in Prescott belong to the Lonesome Valley Company which currently consists of some 50 men and women volunteers. Lt. Richard Tuten described the requirements for becoming an Arizona Ranger: a minimum age of 21 with no criminal history; reside in Arizona for at least six months in a calendar year; hold a valid concealed carry weapon (CCW) permit; seriously subscribe to the mission and objectives of the Arizona Rangers; successful completion of a background check and oral review board; meet physical fitness requirements; and successfully graduate from the Arizona Ranger Training Academy.



As a volunteer, Arizona Rangers receive no compensation and are responsible for their own uniforms, weapons, ammunition and travel expenses. Rangers must commit a minimum of eight duty hours a month to the organization and must attend a monthly meeting. Ranger duties vary, but typically include walking or mounted patrols at local events, traffic control and supporting local police departments. Most, but not all Rangers, are former military or law enforcement professionals.



Lt. Hellman says there are currently 20 Arizona Ranger companies in the state. Men or women who want more information about the Arizona Rangers, should access the website, www.azrangers.gov, or contact Lt. Richard Tuten, Public Information Officer, at rtuten@azrangers.gov.

During my recent meeting with Lts. Hellman and Tuten, I was impressed by their individual commitment to community and to the history of our state. It’s easy for many of us to speak of service for the public good, but few step forward, put on the uniform and give their time to the cause.



I am mighty impressed by what I’ve learned of the Arizona Rangers. You should be, too.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.