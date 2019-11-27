'Wildlights and Animal Sights' at the zoo, Nov. 29 - Dec. 28
“Wildlights and Animal Sights” holiday light display will be open to the public every Friday and Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. from Nov. 29 through Dec. 28 at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, 1403 Heritage Park Rd. in Prescott.
The park will be lit up with festive holiday decorations and spectacular displays. Light concessions will be available during the event times inside at their unique gift shop.
Admission is $5 for members and $8 for non-members.
For more information, call 928-778-4242 or visit heritageparkzoo.org.
This event is sponsored by the City of Prescott Office of Tourism, Great Circle Radio and Springhill Suites Marriott.
