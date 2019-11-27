‘Turkey Day’ in early Prescott

When it comes to the main event on Thanksgiving Day, things haven’t changed much in Prescott over the last century and a half.

Like today, a turkey dinner was expected on Thanksgiving in the late 1800s, even if it meant hunting down a wild bird.

Newspaper accounts from 1873 to 1881 indicate that nostalgia for past Thanksgiving dinners was the order of the day for early settlers.

“Many a one in Arizona who had been used to the observance of the day from childhood in eastern states had his memories of years past quickened last Thursday …” stated a Dec. 5, 1873 article in The Weekly Arizona Miner.

Mick Woodcock, chief curator at Sharlot Hall Museum, said that was typical of Prescott’s early residents, many of whom hailed from eastern state.

“They wanted what they had back East,” Woodcock said.

Even though wild game often served as the main entrée, Woodcock said early newspaper accounts indicate that domestic turkeys also began being raised early-on as a commercial venture.

Along with their turkey dinners, Prescott pioneers also favored getting together with fellow residents on Thanksgiving.

In November 1876, The Weekly Arizona Miner wrote of a Thanksgiving ball and supper that would be held either at the courthouse or the school.

Woodcock said the holiday ball likely included dancing and food.

The next year – on Nov. 30, 1877 – the newspaper reported that local teachers had opted to close school on Thursday and Friday, noting that “The boys of the school will indulge in a game of base ball on Thursday …”

That sports activity would “undoubtedly have a tendency to give them an appetite for yellow leged (sic) chickens, black leged (sic) turkey and any other fish or fowl that may be bought into requisition on and around the Capital city on the great National Thanksgiving,” the newspaper account continued.

Woodcock speculated that the reference to yellow-legged chickens and black-legged turkeys likely was an inside joke in the community at the time.

The next year, 1878, The Weekly Arizona Miner again reported on community events that included “turkey dinners and quail-on-toast breakfasts.”

Noting that all businesses closed their doors, the newspaper continued, “May we all live and enjoy another year of prosperity and health, and on the next Thanksgiving have a fat turkey for every person living in Yavapai County, and a few to send to our neighbors down south.”

A few years later – on Nov. 25, 1881 – the newspaper referred to “This day, set apart by the President of the United State as a day of rest, and Christian observances were recognized as such by the citizens of this town.”

Along with the numerous turkey dinners that year, Prescott celebrated Thanksgiving with a social at the theater building and at Howey Hall.

Woodcock, who located the Weekly Arizona Miner’s Thanksgiving references through the Arizona State Library’s Arizona Memory Project, said the occasional holiday articles offer “an idea of how important Thanksgiving was” in Prescott, along with a sampling of the early menus.