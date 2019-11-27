OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 27
Weather  44.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

‘Turkey Day’ in early Prescott
It may have been wild, but early residents insisted on their Thanksgiving Day turkey

Guests sit down for a Thanksgiving dinner in Poland Junction in 1910. According to Sharlot Hall Museum records, Burt H. Leonard is seated at far right. (Sharlot Hall Museum/Courtesy)

Guests sit down for a Thanksgiving dinner in Poland Junction in 1910. According to Sharlot Hall Museum records, Burt H. Leonard is seated at far right. (Sharlot Hall Museum/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: November 27, 2019 7:30 p.m.

photo

Guest gather on Thanksgiving Day, 1906, in Liberty, Arizona, a Maricopa County community. (Sharlot Hall Museum/Courtesy)

When it comes to the main event on Thanksgiving Day, things haven’t changed much in Prescott over the last century and a half.

Like today, a turkey dinner was expected on Thanksgiving in the late 1800s, even if it meant hunting down a wild bird.

Newspaper accounts from 1873 to 1881 indicate that nostalgia for past Thanksgiving dinners was the order of the day for early settlers.

“Many a one in Arizona who had been used to the observance of the day from childhood in eastern states had his memories of years past quickened last Thursday …” stated a Dec. 5, 1873 article in The Weekly Arizona Miner.

Mick Woodcock, chief curator at Sharlot Hall Museum, said that was typical of Prescott’s early residents, many of whom hailed from eastern state.

photo

Schoolchildren in Prescott celebrate Thanksgiving in November 1966. The photo is from the Prescott Courier collection at Sharlot Hall Museum, but names and details were not available. (Sharlot Hall Museum/Courtesy)

“They wanted what they had back East,” Woodcock said.

Even though wild game often served as the main entrée, Woodcock said early newspaper accounts indicate that domestic turkeys also began being raised early-on as a commercial venture.

Along with their turkey dinners, Prescott pioneers also favored getting together with fellow residents on Thanksgiving.

In November 1876, The Weekly Arizona Miner wrote of a Thanksgiving ball and supper that would be held either at the courthouse or the school.

Woodcock said the holiday ball likely included dancing and food.

The next year – on Nov. 30, 1877 – the newspaper reported that local teachers had opted to close school on Thursday and Friday, noting that “The boys of the school will indulge in a game of base ball on Thursday …”

That sports activity would “undoubtedly have a tendency to give them an appetite for yellow leged (sic) chickens, black leged (sic) turkey and any other fish or fowl that may be bought into requisition on and around the Capital city on the great National Thanksgiving,” the newspaper account continued.

Woodcock speculated that the reference to yellow-legged chickens and black-legged turkeys likely was an inside joke in the community at the time.

The next year, 1878, The Weekly Arizona Miner again reported on community events that included “turkey dinners and quail-on-toast breakfasts.”

photo

Prescott school children in 1966 work on a Thanksgiving project, listing what they are thankful for. The photo is from the Prescott Courier Collection at Sharlot Hall Museum, but details and names were not available. (Sharlot Hall Museum/Courtesy)

Noting that all businesses closed their doors, the newspaper continued, “May we all live and enjoy another year of prosperity and health, and on the next Thanksgiving have a fat turkey for every person living in Yavapai County, and a few to send to our neighbors down south.”

A few years later – on Nov. 25, 1881 – the newspaper referred to “This day, set apart by the President of the United State as a day of rest, and Christian observances were recognized as such by the citizens of this town.”

Along with the numerous turkey dinners that year, Prescott celebrated Thanksgiving with a social at the theater building and at Howey Hall.

Woodcock, who located the Weekly Arizona Miner’s Thanksgiving references through the Arizona State Library’s Arizona Memory Project, said the occasional holiday articles offer “an idea of how important Thanksgiving was” in Prescott, along with a sampling of the early menus.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Days Past: Thanksgiving in early Prescott
Days Past: Native Fish of Arizona — Part 2: In a pioneer setting
Days Past: Native Fish of Arizona, Part 3
Days Past: Christmas in early Prescott through the eyes of the Miner
Turkey not the star of Thanksgiving meal

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries