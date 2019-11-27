Trail closures scheduled due to thinning operations along Copper Basin Road

For the last three weeks, a contractor has been using heavy equipment to thin trees on 505 acres of Prescott National Forest land.

The Francis Stewardship Project is located west of the City of Prescott between Copper Basin Road and Thumb Butte Road. The contractor has been making rapid progress and will be expanding operations along Copper Basin Road.

Thinning operations are dependent on weather and soil conditions, but visitors can expect equipment to be in the area for the next two-to-four months.

Several sections of the project are located adjacent to the Prescott Circle Trail. As the contractor moves through the area, portions of the Circle Trail and other system trails will be periodically closed and trail users will be re-routed to other system trails. The Aspen Creek Trailhead and the Copper Basin Trailhead, located on Copper Basin Road, are now closed in order to ensure public safety.

As the operator moves through the project area, numerous signs will be posted to make trail users aware of thinning operations, the status of trail closures and alternate routes. Measures will be taken to protect the surface of trails and impacts will be remedied by the contractor and the Forest Service as needed.

In addition, there will be increased truck traffic along Copper Basin Road, Thumb Butte Loop and Thumb Butte Road.

Operations will be focused along Copper Basin Road from the forest boundary to the Thumb Butte Loop Road and the area around Camp Stein and Camp UCYC ‘The Springs.’

Portions of Trail 393 and Trail 327, which both make up the Prescott Circle Trail, as well as Trail 391, Trail 48 and Forest Road 51 will be closed in order to maintain public safety.

Alternative routes include Trail 366 and Forest Road 9707T, which go from Thumb Butte Loop to Forest Road 51. Thumb Butte Loop Road and Copper Basin Road are other alternative routes that can be utilized, however users should be aware that there will be increased truck traffic on these roads.

The good news for trail users with this project starting is that the new trails and trailheads approved for construction in the Greater Prescott Trails Plan can begin when this project is completed, providing numerous new trail recreation opportunities in the area.

Prescott National Forest personnel will also ensure that agency-approved events will experience only minimal interruptions.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.