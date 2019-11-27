Thanksgiving traditions treasured by area school students

Thanksgiving is an American holiday rooted in history, but for many today revolves around family, friendship, frolic, and lots of food, be it traditional turkey, gravy, stuffing and the like, or specialty dishes only made by certain relatives for this one festive occasion.

Whether folks always spend the last Thursday in November with grandparents, or they go camping for the weekend, Thanksgiving is deemed a celebration of all things good in life, a holiday dating back to the pilgrims.

The Daily Courier asked local students from three area districts about their favorite aspects of the holiday. These are their answers:

Prescott Mile High

Seventh-grader Reece Corlett:

“We go camping every Thanksgiving with family and friends. We go dirt bike riding. My favorite food – my Aunt Liza’s ham.”

Seventh-grader Jackson Evensen:

“Just seeing family. We go to Phoenix every Thanksgiving and just have food and hang out with family.”

Seventh-grader Jocelynn Mosher:

“My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is helping the family make the meal, and inviting other family and friends over.” Jocelynn said this is a rare time when they are able to get together with relatives they often don’t see during the year. She appreciates most “laughing and just having fun.”

Territorial Early Childhood Center

Kindergartener Bridget Noden:

I’m thankful for the food we get to eat to say thanks for it because it’s good for you.

Kindergartener Cooper Garcia:

I’m thankful for my mom giving me food on thanksgiving, turkey food because turkey’s good.

Kindergartener Josie Gillihan:

I’m thankful for my family because they take care of me and love me.

Territorial Early Childhood Center

Kindergartener Camilo Ortega:

I’m thankful for my grandma because I love her.

Kindergartener Kyile Vazquez:

I’m thankful for my mom because I love her.

Chino Valley High School

Chino Valley junior Arley Tucker:

“The support of my friends and family for everything that I do from rodeo to basketball.”

Chino Valley junior Melissa Soto:

“My parents for being my supporters.”

Prescott High School

Prescott senior Alec Almendarez:

“I don’t want to be basic but I guess family.”

Prescott senior Emily McMahon:

“I’m thankful for my friends and family and all the supports that I have in my life.”