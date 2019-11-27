OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 27
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Shop Small: Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30

Be a part of the 10th annual holiday shopping tradition that helps bring communities together in support of their favorite small businesses. Shop Small on Saturday, Nov. 30. (American Express)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 27, 2019 5 a.m.

Small Business Saturday is on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Come out and shop small on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30 and be a part of the 10th annual holiday shopping tradition that helps bring communities together in support of their favorite small businesses.

Check the Daily Courier's Nov. 27 edition for local special deals.

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Small Business Saturday marks 10th anniversary Nov. 30.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event

