Scams telling you to pay with Bitcoin on the rise
At first, scammers tried to get you to wire them money. Then, they demanded payment with gift cards. Now, scammers are luring people into paying them with Bitcoin – a type of digital money or cryptocurrency.
The Federal Trade Commission offers these tips on how to spot and avoid some of the top ways scammers are trying to get you to pay with Bitcoin.
1. Blackmail Scam. Someone says they know about an alleged affair, or something else embarrassing to you, and demands payments with Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency in exchange for keeping quiet. These scammers might use threats, intimidation, and high-pressure tactics to get you to pay right away. But that’s not only a scam, but also a criminal extortion attempt. Report it to the local police, the FBI, and the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.
2. Online Chain Referral Schemes. This type of scam works like a chain letter: someone promises that you’ll make money if you pay into the scheme. But, in a twist, these scammers say you have to use cryptocurrency to pay for the right to recruit other people into the chain…so that you’ll then be rewarded with more cryptocurrency. Except you won’t. Instead, you’re guaranteed to lose money.
3. Bogus Investment and Business Opportunities. Someone might offer you investment and business opportunities that promise to make you big money, or give you financial freedom. But remember, only a scammer will guarantee that you will make money — in dollars or in cryptocurrency.
For more tips on avoiding scams, check out 10 Things You Can Do To Avoid Fraud. Spot a cryptocurrency scam? Tell the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco to build new gas station; Yvonne’s Pet Grooming under new ownership; Honeyman’s Prescott store moves
- Major winter storm expected Wednesday through early Saturday: 1 to 2 feet of snow possible in mountains
- Obituary: Brenda Lee (Winter) Howard
- Plane on Willow Creek Road in Prescott turns out to be donated aircraft for Embry-Riddle, not crash
- Ash Fork man guilty of attempted murder
- Rain, snow expected in region Tuesday through Friday
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- Sedona man arrested for bomb threat at Chase Bank in Verde Valley
- Obituary: Elaine Renee Rigden
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: