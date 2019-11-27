OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 27
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

‘Power of Mentoring Symposium’ set for Jan. 11

Originally Published: November 27, 2019 7 p.m.

We have all experienced mentoring in some form, at some point, in our lives.

The Power of Mentoring Symposium, hosted by Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters, in partnership with APS, offers seminars on mentoring for all ages and situations: Education, counseling, nonprofits, workplace, trauma-informed, faith-based and more.

Check it out below and register now - it will fill up fast! Held at the Prescott Resort, our opening reception Friday, Jan. 10, features Frank Shankwitz, co-founder of Make-A-Wish. Seminar day, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, features our breakfast keynote, inspirational speaker Jared Wockenfuss.

The lunch keynote speaker is Director Maria Christina Fuentes, of the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family. Share the link below with coworkers and friends.

If you are a Big Brother or Sister, contact Robin at rlayton@azbigs.org for information on available scholarships to attend the event.

Information provided by Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters: Child of the Week- Kyle
CHILD OF THE WEEK: Shelby
YAVAPAI BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS: CHILD OF THE WEEK
Yavapai Big Brothers and Sisters Child of the Week: April
YBBBS creates magic for local kids

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries