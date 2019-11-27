‘Power of Mentoring Symposium’ set for Jan. 11

We have all experienced mentoring in some form, at some point, in our lives.

The Power of Mentoring Symposium, hosted by Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters, in partnership with APS, offers seminars on mentoring for all ages and situations: Education, counseling, nonprofits, workplace, trauma-informed, faith-based and more.

Check it out below and register now - it will fill up fast! Held at the Prescott Resort, our opening reception Friday, Jan. 10, features Frank Shankwitz, co-founder of Make-A-Wish. Seminar day, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, features our breakfast keynote, inspirational speaker Jared Wockenfuss.

The lunch keynote speaker is Director Maria Christina Fuentes, of the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family. Share the link below with coworkers and friends.

If you are a Big Brother or Sister, contact Robin at rlayton@azbigs.org for information on available scholarships to attend the event.

Information provided by Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters.