PHS graduation party planning underway; volunteers needed
Prescott High School’s 2020 graduation is just month’s away and preparations are in full motion for the 34th annual Grad Night Party on May 22, 2020, the Parent Teacher Student Association announced.
This tradition started in 1986 with a group of parents at Prescott High School. The purpose of the grad night party is to provide a safe, fun, drug, and alcohol-free party for the more than 350 graduates. There’ll be a lot going on at the party: DJ, casino, inflatables, games, photo booth, food, beverages, entertainment, raffle, gifts … and more.
We are looking to our community to join in supplying the needed donations of food, beverages, merchandise, gift cards/certificates, and prizes to be used at the party. You can also support monetarily as an event sponsor.
We depend upon generous contributions of great community members and businesses like yours to maintain this great tradition. Your support, in this worthwhile event, is needed and appreciated.
To get involved, have merchandise picked up, or for questions, contact the graduation night chair Colleen Bryner via email at colleenbryner@gmail.com, or by phone 513-256-5498.
Make checks payable to: PHS PTSA Grad Night. You can drop off OR mail monetary contributions to: 1050 North Ruth Street, Prescott, AZ 86301.
The PHS PTSA is a nonprofit organization and Grad Night is under its umbrella, and your business is eligible for a 100% tax deduction on all donations of cash or merchandise.
If a storage unit business has a unit they could gift the use of for the months of January until June 2020 it would be much appreciated. Please contact JoAnne Chaffeur at jochaffeur@aol.com or 928-499-5361 for more information.
Information provided by the Parent Teacher Student Associaton.
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco to build new gas station; Yvonne’s Pet Grooming under new ownership; Honeyman’s Prescott store moves
- Major winter storm expected Wednesday through early Saturday: 1 to 2 feet of snow possible in mountains
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Plane on Willow Creek Road in Prescott turns out to be donated aircraft for Embry-Riddle, not crash
- Crews tunnel beneath Highway 89A
- Obituary: Brenda Lee (Winter) Howard
- Ash Fork man guilty of attempted murder
- Local governments prepping for winter storm
- Pesky dog still barking next door? Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Yavapai County have you covered
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: