PHS graduation party planning underway; volunteers needed

Prescott High School’s 2020 graduation is just month’s away and preparations are in full motion for the 34th annual Grad Night Party on May 22, 2020, the Parent Teacher Student Association announced.

This tradition started in 1986 with a group of parents at Prescott High School. The purpose of the grad night party is to provide a safe, fun, drug, and alcohol-free party for the more than 350 graduates. There’ll be a lot going on at the party: DJ, casino, inflatables, games, photo booth, food, beverages, entertainment, raffle, gifts … and more.

We are looking to our community to join in supplying the needed donations of food, beverages, merchandise, gift cards/certificates, and prizes to be used at the party. You can also support monetarily as an event sponsor.

We depend upon generous contributions of great community members and businesses like yours to maintain this great tradition. Your support, in this worthwhile event, is needed and appreciated.

To get involved, have merchandise picked up, or for questions, contact the graduation night chair Colleen Bryner via email at colleenbryner@gmail.com, or by phone 513-256-5498.

Make checks payable to: PHS PTSA Grad Night. You can drop off OR mail monetary contributions to: 1050 North Ruth Street, Prescott, AZ 86301.

The PHS PTSA is a nonprofit organization and Grad Night is under its umbrella, and your business is eligible for a 100% tax deduction on all donations of cash or merchandise.

If a storage unit business has a unit they could gift the use of for the months of January until June 2020 it would be much appreciated. Please contact JoAnne Chaffeur at jochaffeur@aol.com or 928-499-5361 for more information.

Information provided by the Parent Teacher Student Associaton.