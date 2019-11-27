OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 27
Phoenix man who posed as nurse gets 4-year prison sentence

Daniel Ray Stewart (Arizona Attorney General's Office/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 27, 2019 11:30 a.m.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man who falsely claimed to be a registered nurse has been sentenced to four years in prison.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Thursday sentenced 33-year-old Daniel Ray Stewart, who had pleaded guilty to fraud in September.

The state Attorney General's Office said Stewart in October 2018 submitted a job application to a hospital falsely claiming he was a registered nurse and using an actual nurse's different but similar name.

The office said it began investigating Stewart after being contacted by the hospital after managers there became suspicious of Stewart's behavior while he was still in the new employee orientation process.

According to the office, an investigation found that Stewart had a 2010 conviction in North Carolina for impersonating a physician.

