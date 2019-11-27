One for the books: Inaugural ‘Thumb Butte Book Festival’ a success

Knowing that the Prescott Area Arts & Humanities Council was putting on the inaugural Thumb Butte Book Festival on Nov. 23 at the Smoki Musuem, Marilyn Wedig said she didn’t want to miss it.

Wedig said she figured she’d go and buy some books as Christmas presents and support local authors. She loved the festival, she said.

“I think it’s about time, we have so many talented people here,” Wedig said. “It’s great just to be aware. Everybody’s so into their Kindle now, it’s so nice to see real people, real books.”

Also at the festival was Susanne Stock, who brought her sister from out of town. They decided to come because there hasn’t been one in Prescott in a long time.

The best part, Stock said, was meeting the authors and talking to them about their books.

The festival, which was also cosponsored by Peregrine Book Company and the Smoki Museuem, was a success, said PAAHC President Parker Anderson. By Saturday afternoon, a lot of people had come to the festival, Anderson said.

“A lot of customers buying books, visiting with the authors, listening to the speakers,” he said. “It’s turned out to be everything a book festival should be … Prescott needed a book festival again.”

Not only were people interested in the festival and all of the authors and speakers but there was also plenty of interest in the organization itself with people buying memberships, Anderson said.

It’s wonderful knowing that people out there remember PAAHC and that it’s making a comeback, he said.

There is going to be another festival next year, Anderson said. Putting this one on has been a learning experience and in a couple of weeks, the organization is going to have a meeting to review what went right and what could be improved upon for the next one, he said.

“Chief among the things I think is next year we’re going to need a larger facility,” Anderson said.