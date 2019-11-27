OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 27
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Non-Profit in Brief: Grants To You organization seeking research writer

Originally Published: November 27, 2019 7 p.m.

Grants To You organization seeking research writer

Grants To You is a 17-year-old local nonprofit seeking a grant writer who will provide instruction to volunteers who want to assist a nonprofit of their choice with their grant research and writing. Classes will offered around three times per year for eight hours each at a location in Prescott Valley. The content of our classes will be provided online for use by instructors. A stipend will be paid based upon the number of students in each class. GTU is also seeking an area coordinator to schedule classes and support the instructor. To learn more, please contact founder Paul Baskin at 928-458-7796 or info@grantstoyou.org.

Teenies for Tots collecting shoes through this weekend

Between now and the end of November, Tennies for Tots will be collecting shoes for the families served by the Firefighter Angel Foundation. New shoes, socks as well as monetary donations can be dropped off at the Good Samaritan Society, Willow Wind at 3191 Aster Drive, Prescott. Donations can also be made through the Tennies for Tots Facebook page, PayPal using paypal.me/tenniesfortots or by mail to 425 E. Pittsburgh Road, Paulden, AZ 86334. With over 20,000 children in need in the state of Arizona, your help is needed more than ever. Your donations are 100% tax deductible as Tennies for Tots and the Firefighter Angel Foundation are both 501c3 Nonprofit Organizations.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Nonprofit in Brief: Grants To You offers September classes
Nonprofit in Brief: Tennies for Tots
Nonprofit Corner: New Horizons annual gala set for May 18
Volunteer opportunity: Grants To You’s next classes Jan. 19 and 26
New class in grant writing offered

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries