Non-Profit in Brief: Grants To You organization seeking research writer

Grants To You organization seeking research writer

Grants To You is a 17-year-old local nonprofit seeking a grant writer who will provide instruction to volunteers who want to assist a nonprofit of their choice with their grant research and writing. Classes will offered around three times per year for eight hours each at a location in Prescott Valley. The content of our classes will be provided online for use by instructors. A stipend will be paid based upon the number of students in each class. GTU is also seeking an area coordinator to schedule classes and support the instructor. To learn more, please contact founder Paul Baskin at 928-458-7796 or info@grantstoyou.org.

Teenies for Tots collecting shoes through this weekend

Between now and the end of November, Tennies for Tots will be collecting shoes for the families served by the Firefighter Angel Foundation. New shoes, socks as well as monetary donations can be dropped off at the Good Samaritan Society, Willow Wind at 3191 Aster Drive, Prescott. Donations can also be made through the Tennies for Tots Facebook page, PayPal using paypal.me/tenniesfortots or by mail to 425 E. Pittsburgh Road, Paulden, AZ 86334. With over 20,000 children in need in the state of Arizona, your help is needed more than ever. Your donations are 100% tax deductible as Tennies for Tots and the Firefighter Angel Foundation are both 501c3 Nonprofit Organizations.