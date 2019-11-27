Local in Brief: Sons of the American Revolution seeking award nominees

Sons of the American Revolution seeking award nominees

Prescott Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) seeks to recognize two individuals for the SAR lifesaving award and heroism award, according to a release.

The SAR lifesaving award recognizes the actions of any person who was directly responsible for the saving of a human life or who prolonged a human life to the extent the victim was still alive upon transfer to the care of medical authorities, even though the victim might expire at a later time.

The SAR heroism award recognizes outstanding bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of imminent danger, i.e., acts which involved great personal courage and risk to the recipient. This is intended primarily for acts by civilians not in uniform but does not exclude police/fireman.

Individuals selected will be honored by Prescott Chapter, SAR in Jan. 2020 at an awards ceremony.

Submit nominations to Tim Prater via email timprater86323@gmail.com.

For additional information, call/text 928-533-1478.

Free Alzheimer’s presentation set for Dec. 3 in Prescott

“Navigating the Holidays While Caring for a Loved One With Alzheimer’s” is a free presentation set for Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive in Prescott, according to a release.

Carol While, Home Care Assistance, will offer tips to help family caregivers minimize stress and enjoy the holidays with their loved ones.

Attendees will receive handouts, including “Gift Ideas for Early, Middle and Late Stage Alzheimer’s,” “Christmas-Themed Movies for Elders and Grandchildren,” “Healthy, Festive Recipes Suitable for Seniors” and Alzheimer’s Association Materials.

For more information or to RSVP, call (928) 771-0105.

Santa photos will help animals in need

Santa photos hosted by three local businesses will benefit United Animal Friends (UAF) programs to help animals in need.

Santa Paws photos will be taken at Olsen’s for Healthy Animals Prescott store, 711 Elrod Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Photos will also be taken at Olsen’s Chino Valley location, 344 S. Hwy 89, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

Both Olsen’s stores offer the option of a CD for $15 or a CD and two 4-by-6 inch prints for $20. For details call Prescott at 445-1664 or Chino Valley at 636-2321.

Santa is visiting Whiskers Barkery, 225 W. Gurley St. in Prescott, for photos with pets and their people 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

The cost is $10 for a framed 5-by-7 inch photo or a CD containing multiple shots.

All proceeds from this event benefit UAF. For information call Whiskers Barkery at 776-8700.

Photos with Santa will be taken from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15 at Petco, 1931 E. Hwy 69 in Prescott. The cost is $9.95 and photos will be emailed to participants. For details call 708-0212.

No appointments are necessary for any of the photo shoots.

Annual Cash for College Scholarship night set for Dec. 2

The Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County and Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona have partnered with Yavapai College to present the annual Cash for College Scholarship Awareness Nights.

Local students, their families, and educators are invited to learn more about the opportunities for community college, traditional four-year universities and vocational certifications which includes the non-traditional student who is returning to college.

Two events will take place, one in Prescott and one in Clarkdale. These events are free and open to the public, and there is no need to register.

The annual Cash for College Scholarship Awareness Nights-Prescott will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 at Yavapai College Gymnasium, 1100 E. Sheldon Street, Building 2.

The annual Cash for College Scholarship Awareness Nights-Clarkdale will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Yavapai College, Verde Valley Campus, Community Room – Building M, 1st Floor, 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale.

Staff from ACF of Yavapai County and ACF of Sedona, as well as scholarship providers, will be available to answer questions and share information.

Contact Lisa Sahady at 928-583-7815 or LSahady@azfoundation.org for more information about the Prescott event, and Jennifer Perry at 928-399-7218 or JPerry@azfoundation.org for more information about the Clarkdale event.