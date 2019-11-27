OFFERS
Letter: Blame game

Originally Published: November 27, 2019 7 p.m.

Editor:

Kayla Mueller was a precious soul who spent her entire life in the service of others. All Americans grieved at her tragic death. But from news accounts her parents had to politicize her death by blaming President Obama for not rescuing her in time. A rescue of this wonderful woman from that war-torn region simply was not feasible and blaming President Obama was uncalled for in the extreme. Presidents are not Superman who can swoop into any region of the world and rescue Americans at will, Americans who by the way should not have been in that war zone in the first place. God rest her soul.

Ralph Scott

Prescott

More like this story

Kayla Mueller’s parents speak out on 20/20
Muellers urge Obama to help hostage Austin Tice
Details emerge about Mueller's ordeal
Iraqi woman charged with role in Kayla Mueller's death
Ex-hostages say Prescott’s Mueller stayed brave during captivity

