Letter: Blame game
Editor:
Kayla Mueller was a precious soul who spent her entire life in the service of others. All Americans grieved at her tragic death. But from news accounts her parents had to politicize her death by blaming President Obama for not rescuing her in time. A rescue of this wonderful woman from that war-torn region simply was not feasible and blaming President Obama was uncalled for in the extreme. Presidents are not Superman who can swoop into any region of the world and rescue Americans at will, Americans who by the way should not have been in that war zone in the first place. God rest her soul.
Ralph Scott
Prescott
