Inaugural Christmas City Santa Run set for Dec. 14

The Launch Pad Teen Center in Prescott is putting on the inaugural Christmas City Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 14, according to a release.

This 5k run at the Brownlow Trail in Prescott will raise funds to support after school programming and leadership programs at The Launch Pad Teen Center.

Register for the 5k event and receive a santa hat and beard (We do encourage you to run in full Santa Gear ... you could win a prize), or register yourself or your little one for the Rudolph Run and get a set of antlers and a red nose!

There are Christmas surprises throughout the race course, cookies, hot cider, cocoa, and a prize of an ugly sweater for first, second and third-place runners.

All proceeds support local teens through The Launch Pad Teen Center.

This holiday season give the gift of friendship, acceptance, empowerment, and support by participating in the Christmas City Santa Run.

Race participants can register at 7:30 a.m. at Brownlow Trailhead. The 5k race begins at 9 a.m. and the Rudolph Run begins at 10 a.m. Dec. 14.

For more information, call 928-227-0758 or visit thelaunchpadteencenter.org.

Participants can register or donate at give.classy.org/christmascityrun.

Information provided by The Launch Pad Teen Center.