Inaugural Christmas City Santa Run set for Dec. 14
The Launch Pad Teen Center in Prescott is putting on the inaugural Christmas City Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 14, according to a release.
This 5k run at the Brownlow Trail in Prescott will raise funds to support after school programming and leadership programs at The Launch Pad Teen Center.
Register for the 5k event and receive a santa hat and beard (We do encourage you to run in full Santa Gear ... you could win a prize), or register yourself or your little one for the Rudolph Run and get a set of antlers and a red nose!
There are Christmas surprises throughout the race course, cookies, hot cider, cocoa, and a prize of an ugly sweater for first, second and third-place runners.
All proceeds support local teens through The Launch Pad Teen Center.
This holiday season give the gift of friendship, acceptance, empowerment, and support by participating in the Christmas City Santa Run.
Race participants can register at 7:30 a.m. at Brownlow Trailhead. The 5k race begins at 9 a.m. and the Rudolph Run begins at 10 a.m. Dec. 14.
For more information, call 928-227-0758 or visit thelaunchpadteencenter.org.
Participants can register or donate at give.classy.org/christmascityrun.
Information provided by The Launch Pad Teen Center.
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco to build new gas station; Yvonne’s Pet Grooming under new ownership; Honeyman’s Prescott store moves
- Major winter storm expected Wednesday through early Saturday: 1 to 2 feet of snow possible in mountains
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Plane on Willow Creek Road in Prescott turns out to be donated aircraft for Embry-Riddle, not crash
- Crews tunnel beneath Highway 89A
- Obituary: Brenda Lee (Winter) Howard
- Ash Fork man guilty of attempted murder
- Local governments prepping for winter storm
- Pesky dog still barking next door? Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Yavapai County have you covered
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: