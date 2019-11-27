Enchanted Christmas Indoor Tour of Lights, Nov. 29 - Dec. 30
M&M Entertainment & Productions presents the 6th annual Enchanted Christmas Indoor Tour of Lights at Prescott Gateway Mall, 3280 Gateway Blvd., Suite 302 from Friday, Nov. 29 through Monday, Dec. 30.
Come and see one of the largest displays of its kind in the southwest with over 500,000 lights, 12 themed rooms, a large Department 56 Christmas village and a model railroad display by Point of Rocks Model Rail Road Club.
This event is suitable for all ages and is wheelchair accessible. Admission is $5, children 5 and under are free.
Bring a can of food and get $1 off admission. Collections of canned food will benefit Yavapai County Food Bank.
For hours and more information, visit enchantedchristmasaz.com.
