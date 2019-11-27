Editorial: Look beyond the challenges to the blessings

Thanksgiving is a holiday steeped in blessings, politics and — in modern history — football.

The first national Thanksgiving proclamations were those issued by the Continental Congress between 1777 and 1784. From 1785 to 1788 there were none, and George Washington issued the first Presidential Thanksgiving Proclamation in 1789.

Abraham Lincoln issued Thanksgiving proclamations in the spring of 1862 and the spring of 1863; both gave thanks for victories in battle and not for more general “blessings of God.” Jefferson Davis, likewise, issued a Thanksgiving proclamation giving thanks for victories in battle in 1862 and had, early in 1861, proclaimed a Day of Fasting & Humiliation.

A second proclamation by Lincoln in the fall of 1863 gave more general thanks for the blessings of the year. This second 1863 Thanksgiving Proclamation, the first in the unbroken string of annual presidential Thanksgiving proclamations since then, is regarded as the true beginning of the national Thanksgiving holiday, according to pilgrimhall.org.

Actually, it was a resurrection and not a beginning, since there had been earlier national Thanksgivings, beginning with those proclaimed by the Continental Congress during the Revolutionary War.

This year, like a few past, finds a country deeply divided politically. Many families will gather today and steer clear of the topic, in hopes of having some civility on a day when we celebrate those who bravely fled religious persecution in the early 1600s to start a new life in America.

Plymouth colonists and Native Americans eventually shared an autumn harvest feast, one of those defining events that led to what we now call Thanksgiving.

News is often grim these days, particularly with the explosion of social media exacerbating the situation. Each generation, however, has faced challenges and found ways through them.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt, for his 1941 proclamation, spoke of our country’s strength, just weeks before the Pearl Harbor attacks: “Our beloved country is free and strong. Our moral and physical defenses against the forces of threatened aggression are mounting daily in magnitude and effectiveness.”

Lincoln wrote in 1863, “Needful diversions of wealth and of strength from the fields of peaceful industry to the national defense have not arrested the plow, the shuttle, or the ship; the ax has enlarged the borders of our settlements, and the mines, as well of iron and coal as of the precious metals, have yielded even more abundantly than heretofore...”

These were remarkable sentiments uttered during times of major conflicts and upheavals in the country. Of course, there is plenty to fear today – terrorism, mass shootings, unrelenting racial tensions and the demoralizing of society.

It is humbling to realize on Thanksgiving – a holiday that is so much about food and sports – that millions of people are struggling and unquestionably need our resolve and our assistance.

That ideal, too, must have a place at the table today.