Eagles star guard Brandon Brooks talks openly about anxiety
NFL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks said pressure of trying to live up to a new contract led to an anxiety attack that forced him out of the Philadelphia Eagles’ game last Sunday.
Brooks has dealt with anxiety for several years but has started 50 straight games, including the playoffs. He recently signed a four-year, $54.2 million contract and it weighed on his mind.
“When I got the new contract, I tried to talk myself down about it,” Brooks said Tuesday. “‘Hey look, you’re playing great, keep doing what you’re doing, no issues.’ I talked to my therapist about it, it started setting in my head, ‘Hey, you’ve got to show everybody you’re worth the money,’ instead of, ‘Just go out there and play. No need to change what you’ve been doing or anything like that.’ That’s what kind of brought it on. That’s just the person I am. That’s my double-edged sword. It’s something that’s always driven me, to try and be the greatest at whatever I do.”
Brooks played only 12 snaps in a 17-9 loss to Seattle and had to leave. He was vomiting all morning and between series during the game before he exited.
“We’re people. We’re human beings. We go through the same things that everybody else goes through, everyday issues that 40 million Americans go through,” Brooks said. “We’re no different and when we have issues, the only difference is that it’s front-page news. There are a lot of people who go through the same issues that we all go through. I just encourage athletes who do go through things, whether it’s something like a mental illness or really anything, to speak about it. You never know who you might help. You might be helping yourself.”
Brooks said he’s thankful for support from coaches, teammates and fans. He plans to practice Wednesday and play Sunday at Miami.
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco to build new gas station; Yvonne’s Pet Grooming under new ownership; Honeyman’s Prescott store moves
- Major winter storm expected Wednesday through early Saturday: 1 to 2 feet of snow possible in mountains
- Obituary: Brenda Lee (Winter) Howard
- Plane on Willow Creek Road in Prescott turns out to be donated aircraft for Embry-Riddle, not crash
- Ash Fork man guilty of attempted murder
- Rain, snow expected in region Tuesday through Friday
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- Sedona man arrested for bomb threat at Chase Bank in Verde Valley
- Obituary: Elaine Renee Rigden
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: