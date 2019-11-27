OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 27
Weather  49.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Eagles star guard Brandon Brooks talks openly about anxiety
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Brooks (79) on the bench against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of a game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The Eagles won 28-23. (Bob Leverone/AP)

Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Brooks (79) on the bench against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of a game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The Eagles won 28-23. (Bob Leverone/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 27, 2019 2:22 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks said pressure of trying to live up to a new contract led to an anxiety attack that forced him out of the Philadelphia Eagles’ game last Sunday.

Brooks has dealt with anxiety for several years but has started 50 straight games, including the playoffs. He recently signed a four-year, $54.2 million contract and it weighed on his mind.

“When I got the new contract, I tried to talk myself down about it,” Brooks said Tuesday. “‘Hey look, you’re playing great, keep doing what you’re doing, no issues.’ I talked to my therapist about it, it started setting in my head, ‘Hey, you’ve got to show everybody you’re worth the money,’ instead of, ‘Just go out there and play. No need to change what you’ve been doing or anything like that.’ That’s what kind of brought it on. That’s just the person I am. That’s my double-edged sword. It’s something that’s always driven me, to try and be the greatest at whatever I do.”

Brooks played only 12 snaps in a 17-9 loss to Seattle and had to leave. He was vomiting all morning and between series during the game before he exited.

“We’re people. We’re human beings. We go through the same things that everybody else goes through, everyday issues that 40 million Americans go through,” Brooks said. “We’re no different and when we have issues, the only difference is that it’s front-page news. There are a lot of people who go through the same issues that we all go through. I just encourage athletes who do go through things, whether it’s something like a mental illness or really anything, to speak about it. You never know who you might help. You might be helping yourself.”

Brooks said he’s thankful for support from coaches, teammates and fans. He plans to practice Wednesday and play Sunday at Miami.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Preview: Stakes more important to Saints than perceived slights, Payton says
Eagles fly into Super Bowl, rout Vikings
Patriots don’t need any help, but they tend to get it
Key Play: Graham’s strip-sack of Brady hands Super Bowl to Eagles
Eagles aware of historic underdog status against Falcons

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries