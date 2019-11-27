6 people injured in crash on Highway 69

Six people were transported to the local hospital with minor to moderate injuries after a four-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 69 and Navajo Dr. Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 27, according to officials.

The crash involved a woman who police suspect was under the influence and speeding.

Jerry Ferguson with the Prescott Valley Police Department said the woman was likely traveling at upwards of 80 mph in the 45 mph speed zone. Several calls were reportedly made to police regarding the driver before the crash occurred around 1:15 p.m.

Traffic was slowed in the area for about 90 minutes while the scene was cleared.

Police are investigating the crash to determine the exact cause and whether or not the woman was in fact impaired and at fault.

