Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 27
Weather  44.0 weather icon
Courier Cares Lighting Contest seeks entries; $1,500 for first-place winner
Deadline to enter Christmas Lighting Contest is Dec. 12

The Blauvelt family home at 12650 E. Ortiz St. in Dewey-Humboldt was the first-place winner in the 2018 Courier Cares Christmas Lighting Contest sponsored by R.E.D. Plumbing. The 2019 contest kicks off today, Nov. 28. Visit CourierContest.com. (Courier file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 27, 2019 7:30 p.m.

The Daily Courier’s Christmas lighting list and contest has returned, offering $1,500 cash for first place, $1,000 for second, and $500 for third.

Entries are being accepted from anyone in the Quad Cities, newspaper subscriber or not.

The Courier Cares Christmas Lighting Contest is free and open to everyone, said Tim Wiederaenders, senior news editor of The Daily Courier and Prescott News Network.

The cash prizes, this year sponsored by R.E.D. Plumbing, are six times greater than prior to 2018 when the largest prize was $250. R.E.D. Plumbing has returned this year as the sponsor of the contest, and the prizes are the same as last year.

The Courier is compiling the list of homes displaying Christmas decorations; for a complete list of the rules, visit CourierContest.com.

The public will get to vote online for the prize winners, Wiederaenders said. And, an interactive map will be available for free on The Daily Courier’s website – dCourier.com. As entries are submitted they will be added to the map.

The contest is open to everyone in western Yavapai County – the quad-city area.

The Courier urges everyone to enter, whether they’re interested in the prizes or not, so readers will have plenty of homes to view, Wiederaenders said.

To get your home’s address on the list, visit CourierContest.com; the deadline to enter is noon Thursday, Dec. 12. Voting begins at noon Friday, Dec. 13, and ends at noon Friday, Dec. 20.

The winners will be announced on dCourier.com and in The Daily Courier with a story and photos on Christmas Day.

All entries must include the full address, the nearest cross street on each side of the house, a brief description of the décor, hours when your light display generally is turned on, your name, and phone numbers where the Courier can reach you during the day.

The Courier will not publish any phone numbers. Please list your name as you would like it to appear on the online map and in the newspaper, e.g., “Bob and Carol Smith.”

In addition, the Courier is urging people to send photos of their homes, which also will be displayed online, so entrants have a better chance of winning. Many readers might choose winners based only on photos, Wiederaenders said.

Send the high-resolution photos through the online form, email them to editors@prescottaz.com, or mail prints directly to Tim Wiederaenders, c/o The Daily Courier Lighting Contest, 8307 E. Highway 69, Suite B, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314. Photos will not be returned.

If anyone has questions, they may call Wiederaenders at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or News/Sports Editor Brian Bergner Jr. at ext. 1106.

