Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 27
Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm

Originally Published: November 27, 2019 10:35 a.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, November 27, 2019 11:24 AM

Closures and delays - information in the greater Prescott area for the expected Thanksgiving storm:

Prescott's Holiday Light Parade: Due to winter weather, the 24th annual Holiday Light Parade scheduled for Saturday Nov. 30, has been canceled, according to an email from Prescott Downtown Partnership Assistant Director Debbie Koch. Executive Director Kendall Jaspers said there are no plans to reschedule the parade to a different date.

Local schools will be closed Nov. 27 through Dec. 1 for Thanksgiving break;

Yavapai College: All locations will be closed Nov. 29 and 30 due to inclement weather. All classes and meetings are canceled and facilities are closed.

Yavapai College Athletics: None playing;

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: The campus is closed for Thanksgiving Break, Thursday and Friday;

Northern Arizona University: Awaiting report;

Prescott College: Awaiting report.

Check back to this list for updates; to contribute to this report, click here to email editors@prescottaz.com.

Click HERE for the latest on the storm, preparations and expectations.

