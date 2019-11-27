City of Prescott preparing for snow storm; Holiday Light Parade canceled

The City of Prescott is gearing up for what appears to be a major winter storm, according to a Nov. 27 news release.

The storm is expected to begin with rain on Thursday, then snow is expected to begin overnight. Snow is expected to continue through Friday with storm totals of 6 to 8 inches of snow. High winds with gusts over 40 mph are also expected during this storm.

The city urges citizens who do not have to travel during or immediately following the snow event, to stay off the roads, to allow emergency services and plows to do their jobs. If you must travel, please allow plenty of extra time and exercise extreme caution.

SNOW REMOVAL

The Public Works Street Maintenance Division has six 10-wheel trucks and six smaller trucks that are dressed with plows and ready to deploy at the first sign of snow. Additional equipment and cinders will be available to use as conditions warrant.

Once the main roads (arterials) are plowed and remain clear, the collectors and residential streets can be plowed. With quick and heavy snowfall it may be necessary for the snowplows to remain on the arterials and collectors until the storm passes. The city website has a list of arterials that will be the primary focus of the snow removal efforts.

We do ask drivers to please drive with extreme caution, as winter driving conditions will persist for several days, and only travel if absolutely necessary. We also ask that side street parking be limited to assist plow trucks in completing their work with as little obstacles as possible.

There will be plowing updates starting Thanksgiving night around 8 p.m. on the City of Prescott Facebook page and website. Additional updates will be given at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily until snow is significantly cleared.

Visit presott-az.gov, and click on Snow Plowing Information for updates.

PUBLIC SAFETY

Police and Fire Departments are planning to staff up as needed to meet emergency demand. Prescott Police Department is working with local agencies to make sure vulnerable populations are made aware of the impending snow event, and that they are aware of shelter and service options.

The Fire Department will work with Lifeline to make sure that vehicles are outfitted properly, allowing for appropriate emergency response as needed.

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS

Beginning Friday morning, the city will operate an Emergency Operations Center (EOC), where critical personnel are located in the same facility for better coordination and communication. The EOC is expected to operate all day on Friday, Nov. 29, and will continue operation on Saturday, Nov. 30, if needed.

The Regional Communications Center will be fully staffed and prepared to handle emergency and non-emergency calls for Police or Fire EMS response. Please utilize the city information lines for all other questions.

CITY FACILITIES

City of Prescott offices will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, for a regularly scheduled holiday. The Prescott Public Library will also be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, for the holiday. The Library will remain closed on Saturday, Nov. 30, for the safety of staff and citizens, and is scheduled to reopen on Sunday, Dec. 1.

In observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday, there will be no residential or commercial trash collection on Thursday, Nov. 28. Both Wednesday and Thursday routes will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Weather permitting, regular collection schedules will resume for all customers on Friday, Nov. 29. If Friday collections are canceled, a notice will be posted on Thursday, Nov. 28, by 9 p.m.

REGIONAL AIRPORT

This storm system could impact operations at both Prescott Regional Airport (PRC) and Denver International Airport (DEN). All commercial air passengers traveling to or from Prescott Regional Airport (PRC) this week, can monitor their flight status at www.United.com, or by calling United reservations at 800-United1 (864-8331).

Airport staff is prepared and will be standing by to conduct snow removal at the airport as needed. Airport and Flight Status updates will be posted on the Prescott Regional Airport Facebook page and website at www.prcairport.com as it becomes available.



TAKE CARE OF YOUR PROPERTY

Regardless of whether you are a homeowner or a business owner, the sidewalks in front of your property are your responsibility to keep clear, when conditions are safe to do so.

Landscapers and professional plow drivers are also reminded NOT to push snow out into the street. This creates an unsafe driving condition for motorists.

ADDITIONAL INFO

• The Prescott Holiday Light Parade originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30, has been canceled in anticipation of after effects from the storm, according to the Prescott Downtown Partnership.

• Yavapai County Emergency Management. Go to their Facebook Page – Yavapai County Emergency Management or @YCOEM

• ADOT traffic information. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.



For more information from ADOT go to:



https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/weather/know-snow-and-ice

• APS reporting for down lines and power outages. Outage Hotline (Available 24/7) 602-371-3680 (855-688-2437) or go to https://www.aps.com/en/Utility/Outage/Outage-Center.

Click HERE for more local closures and delays.