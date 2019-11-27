OFFERS
Bald eagle breeding areas in Arizona closing for nesting

FILE - In this June 24, 2019 file photo provided by the Arizona Game and Fish Dept., a bald eagle is shown before it was released back into the wild at Horseshoe Reservoir near Phoenix, four months after it had surgery to repair a shattered leg bone. Arizona's Prescott National Forest says it will close an area known for bald eagle breeding along the Verde River for seven months starting Sunday Dec. 1, 2019. (George Andrejko/Arizona Game and Fish Dept. via AP, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 27, 2019 11:15 a.m.

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. — Arizona's Prescott National Forest says it will close an area known for bald eagle breeding along the Verde River for seven months starting Sunday.

The Ladders area will be closed through June 30, 2020, but it could open before if the birds have trouble producing offspring.

The closure in the area south of Camp Verde aims to prevent disturbances during the eagle's nesting season.

River rafters may still pass by but cannot stop in the area and get out.

Forest officials say starting Monday they will also close an area along John's Tank Trail east of Lynx Lake during the nesting season.

The bald eagle was removed from the federal List of Endangered and Threatened Species in 2007.

