Valley of Lights open every night from Thanksgiving through Dec. 30
The Valley of Lights, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2019, will begin from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, and run every night thereafter through Monday, Dec. 30, Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Marnie Uhl said.
Three displays have been redone for the drive-through experience east of Fain Park, 2200 N. Fifth St., including the popular Snowflake Tunnel and the Western Village. Donations are encouraged and collected by folks stationed at the end of the display.
From 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the third annual walk-through of the Valley of Lights will take place. No vehicles will be allowed that night. Uhl said parking will be available on Second Street and The Event Spot, 6520 E. First St., will serve hot chocolate and holiday treats.
Uhl said nearly 3,000 people showed up for last year’s walk-through, which is a 1-mile walk.
Other holiday activities scheduled in the coming month include:
• Prescott Valley’s Holiday Lights Parade, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, which will include 50 entries and Mayor Kell Palguta’s first holiday message.
• The lighting of the Civic Center at 6 p.m. Dec. 6, which will stay lit at night throughout the holiday season.
• The annual Christmas Tree Sale, sponsored by the Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club, which will start Saturday, Nov. 30, and run through Sunday, Dec. 22, at the corner of Glassford Hill and Florentine roads next to Findlay Toyota Center.
This sale of real fir trees goes from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. All monies benefit the community, Uhl said.
Another community activity on the horizon includes:
• The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club’s National Day of Service on Saturday, Jan. 25, in which the club collects used eyeglasses for donation. For more information, call 928-848-6757 or send an email to: info@prescottvalleylions.org.
