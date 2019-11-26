OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 26
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Valley of Lights open every night from Thanksgiving through Dec. 30

The Valley of Lights, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2019, will begin from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, and run every night thereafter through Monday, Dec. 30. (Brian M. Bergner Jr./Tribune, file)

The Valley of Lights, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2019, will begin from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, and run every night thereafter through Monday, Dec. 30. (Brian M. Bergner Jr./Tribune, file)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: November 26, 2019 12:09 p.m.

The Valley of Lights, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2019, will begin from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, and run every night thereafter through Monday, Dec. 30, Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Marnie Uhl said.

Three displays have been redone for the drive-through experience east of Fain Park, 2200 N. Fifth St., including the popular Snowflake Tunnel and the Western Village. Donations are encouraged and collected by folks stationed at the end of the display.

From 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the third annual walk-through of the Valley of Lights will take place. No vehicles will be allowed that night. Uhl said parking will be available on Second Street and The Event Spot, 6520 E. First St., will serve hot chocolate and holiday treats.

Uhl said nearly 3,000 people showed up for last year’s walk-through, which is a 1-mile walk.

Other holiday activities scheduled in the coming month include:

• Prescott Valley’s Holiday Lights Parade, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, which will include 50 entries and Mayor Kell Palguta’s first holiday message.

• The lighting of the Civic Center at 6 p.m. Dec. 6, which will stay lit at night throughout the holiday season.

• The annual Christmas Tree Sale, sponsored by the Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club, which will start Saturday, Nov. 30, and run through Sunday, Dec. 22, at the corner of Glassford Hill and Florentine roads next to Findlay Toyota Center.

This sale of real fir trees goes from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. All monies benefit the community, Uhl said.

Another community activity on the horizon includes:

• The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club’s National Day of Service on Saturday, Jan. 25, in which the club collects used eyeglasses for donation. For more information, call 928-848-6757 or send an email to: info@prescottvalleylions.org.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Visitors can now walk the Valley of Lights
Holidays: Valley of Lights lights up this month
Photo: Prescott Valley Holiday Festival of Lights is Friday
Local in Brief: Prescott Valley Police Foundation holding drawing for pistol Nov. 22
Prescott Valley Festival of lights, parade is Friday night

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries