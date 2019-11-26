OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 26
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Town of Chino Valley to launch business Christmas light contest

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: November 26, 2019 2:23 p.m.

For the first time, the Town of Chino Valley is putting on a Town of Chino Valley Business Christmas Light Contest, said Recreation Lead Dallas Gray.

“We’re asking everyone to participate by lighting up your business the best you can,” Gray said. “Whatever you want to do or can do, light it up.”

The goal is to make this an annual competition and if even five businesses participated, that would make this first one a success, she said.

There is no entry fee to enter and entry forms are available at Town Hall, 202 Highway 89, the public works department, 1982 Voss Dr., the Chino Valley Public Library, 1020 W. Palomino Road, the Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W. Butterfield Road and the Chino Valley Community Center, Perkinsville Road and Road 1 East.

Entry forms should be returned by 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, and judging will be held from Tuesday through Friday, Dec. 10-13, with the winner announced at the December to Remember at Memory Park event at dusk on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Town officials will vote and pick the five that stood out the most and among them there will be a first place winner who receives a one-year business license from the town at no cost and a trophy, Gray said.

Town staff has worked hard and diligently this year to try and bring a country home Christmas feeling, she said.

Though there have been a few brick walls that have popped up between different entities as to what options there are for the highway, this is the next best thing for businesses to get involved with in Chino Valley, Gray said.

“People who drive through will experience Christmas,” she said. “We are going to really just try to promote that feeling of … coming into Chino and you get to just feel that Christmas joy right when you drive up.”

The filled out forms can be returned to the above locations or emailed to parksrec@chinoaz.net. For more information, call 928-636-9780.

Contact
