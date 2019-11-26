Season Preview: Badgers ready to end 3-year playoff drought

PRESCOTT — After missing out on the state playoffs for the past three seasons, the Prescott girls basketball team sets their sights on a return to prominence during the 2019-20 season.

It seems like just yesterday head coach Bobbi Yoder and the Badgers wrapped up a fruitful season in 2015-16. The team finished first in Section II and put up a respectable effort in a loss to Sierra Linda during the first round of state.

However, Prescott’s realignment into the 4A Grand Canyon Region the following season has yet to corral any good results for the team. The Badgers never finished above .500 from 2016 to 2019 but Yoder has high hopes they can turn it around this upcoming season.

“I feel like we definitely have the potential to make the postseason but we definitely have a brutal schedule. We’re playing top teams for our freedom games and our region is one of the toughest ones in the state, in my opinion,” said Yoder, who will be in her fifth year at the helm. “But they’re working hard and that’s definitely one of our team goals to be there at the end of the season.”

As Yoder alluded to, Prescott’s grueling schedule features 18 games, including freedom match-ups against Estrella Foothills, which finished No. 8 in the 4A rankings last season, and 5A teams Arcadia and Deer Valley. Region play won’t be any easier as rivals Flagstaff, Coconino and Bradshaw Mountain all finished within the top 15 in last season’s rankings.

What the Badgers already have going for them is that they’re bigger than they were last year. Yoder said she’ll look to implement more of an inside-out game, especially because senior center and talented post player Alisa LeBlanc will be returning from a severe knee injury she suffered two years ago.

“I’m tall, I’m really fast and I can shoot from pretty much anywhere,” LeBlanc said on what she provides for the team. “We’re going to try to be a really defensive team but with a really strong offense. We’re going to press, have fast breaks, go for the layup, have a strong offense but have a strong defense to back it up.”

The Badgers’ dynamic backcourt duo of juniors Hollie Dalton and Kira Reily will also be back in full effect. The two were Prescott’s leading scorers last season, each averaging around 12 points per game while Reily was also the team’s leading rounder, grabbing exactly 10 per game.

Yoder is counting on Dalton and Reily to fill the voids of starters Kendall Crockett and Ebony Porter, who were seniors last season that provided a scrappy defensive presence for the Badgers. Datlon said she is confident Yoder’s system will help them execute on different levels.

“I think it’s really good. We do a five-out offense, which is good because we get to move the ball all around and we can drive and it’s super effective,” Dalton said. “And then defense, we do man defense and if we work hard, it’s good too.”

THE SCHEDULE

Prescott will open its season with a home game against Estrella Foothills on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 5:30 p.m. Following the Thanksgiving break, the Badgers will head down to Desert Edge for the Scorpion Shootout, starting with a contest against Maricopa on Friday, Nov. 29.

It won’t be long after the tournament until the Badgers tip off region action as they host reigning champion Flagstaff on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 5:30 p.m. As for the highly anticipated rivalry games against Bradshaw Mountain, Prescott will be on the road on Saturday, Jan.14, and will play host on Saturday, Feb. 7.

BALANCE

While the Badgers will field one of their most balanced lineups in quite some time, Yoder said there is still plenty of fine-tuning left to do. However, a return to the playoffs will certainly be at t he top of everyone’s to-do list.

“We’re moving in the right direction but we still have a lot of work to do,” Yoder said. “[Making the playoffs] is definitely a goal every year. Even in the past years, I felt like we’ve been really close. There were a lot of close games that we just weren’t able to pull out in the end … But we really just have to work on gelling together and getting some cohesiveness within our offense and communicating through our defense.”

