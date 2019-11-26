Salvation Army's annual free Thanksgiving dinner, Nov. 28

Please be our guest at The Salvation Army’s Free annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner at the Mile High Middle School cafeteria, 300 S. Granite St. in Prescott from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28.

Everyone is welcome. For information or to volunteer, call 928-778-0150.

