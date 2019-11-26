Raising Prescott: The next generation deserves better, and it starts in the classroom

A recent poll conducted by the Morrison Institute revealed that although Arizonans want better education in their state, 55 percent said they aren’t willing to pay for it.

The question? The survey asked if residents would be willing to spend an extra $200 in taxes to improve the public education system in Arizona.

Only 45% said yes.

Of course, the group polled is a very small sample size of about 975 state residents, or less than 1% of the estimated 7,280,000 million people living in the Grand Canyon State.

There is strong support for teacher pay, however, with 70 percent rating it at an 8, 9, or 10 on a scale of 1 to 10 as very important.

So what gives?

Quick side story: I went to the movies the other day to see “Midway,” a film based on the attack on Pearl Harbor and the subsequent Battle of Midway during World War II.

Before the movie started, a couple was standing together looking for a seat when the man said, “There aren’t any young people in here.”

She replied, “Well that’s because young people don’t care to know about their history.”

At first, I was offended. Then I was shocked. I’m 37, so I’m not on the young side of things, but I couldn’t understand why they thought this way? Why wouldn’t young people want to know about history? Why wouldn’t young students want to learn about their past and how much different it is compared to their current lives?

Then I thought, “Maybe it isn’t the kids at all. Maybe schools are having a more difficult time teaching the basics these days, including history. And why is that? Because funding is lower than ever before.”

So, when a survey comes out revealing 55% of people answered no when asked if they’d be willing to pay $200 extra every year to help state education, is that really where we stand as a society? Are we willing to deny our kids a decent education so we can save a few bucks?

This is not how our country works, folks. We take care of each other, and every parent’s goal is to make sure their children had it better than they did.

The next generation deserves better, and it starts in the classroom.

