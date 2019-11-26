OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 26
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Raising Prescott: The next generation deserves better, and it starts in the classroom

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: November 26, 2019 7:39 p.m.

A recent poll conducted by the Morrison Institute revealed that although Arizonans want better education in their state, 55 percent said they aren’t willing to pay for it.

The question? The survey asked if residents would be willing to spend an extra $200 in taxes to improve the public education system in Arizona.

Only 45% said yes.

Of course, the group polled is a very small sample size of about 975 state residents, or less than 1% of the estimated 7,280,000 million people living in the Grand Canyon State.

There is strong support for teacher pay, however, with 70 percent rating it at an 8, 9, or 10 on a scale of 1 to 10 as very important.

So what gives?

Quick side story: I went to the movies the other day to see “Midway,” a film based on the attack on Pearl Harbor and the subsequent Battle of Midway during World War II.

Before the movie started, a couple was standing together looking for a seat when the man said, “There aren’t any young people in here.”

She replied, “Well that’s because young people don’t care to know about their history.”

At first, I was offended. Then I was shocked. I’m 37, so I’m not on the young side of things, but I couldn’t understand why they thought this way? Why wouldn’t young people want to know about history? Why wouldn’t young students want to learn about their past and how much different it is compared to their current lives?

Then I thought, “Maybe it isn’t the kids at all. Maybe schools are having a more difficult time teaching the basics these days, including history. And why is that? Because funding is lower than ever before.”

So, when a survey comes out revealing 55% of people answered no when asked if they’d be willing to pay $200 extra every year to help state education, is that really where we stand as a society? Are we willing to deny our kids a decent education so we can save a few bucks?

This is not how our country works, folks. We take care of each other, and every parent’s goal is to make sure their children had it better than they did.

The next generation deserves better, and it starts in the classroom.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Survey: Only 45%of Arizonans polled willing to spend extra money to improve education
Poll: Black, Latino youth less likely to get money from folks
Study: Arizona No. 43 in voter turnout; minorities, youth and poor are hurt most
Study: Voter participation eroding in Arizona, US
Letter: It is about the money

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries