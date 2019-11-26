OFFERS
Prescott officially on board with $15 million airport terminal project

City Council is scheduled to vote today on approving the FAA grant given to start building the new terminal at the Prescott Airport. (City of Prescott/Courtesy)

By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: November 26, 2019 8:02 p.m.

Two decades or more into Prescott’s push for a new airport terminal, the details all came together this week.

During a special meeting Tuesday, Nov. 26, the Prescott City Council approved five separate actions that set the stage for the building groundbreaking before the end of the year.

Central to this week’s approval was the city’s acceptance of a $10 million Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant that will cover the bulk of the cost for the $15 million project.

Also contributing is the city itself, which pledged $4.1 million out of its general fund for the project.

While that is about a half-million dollars more than the $3.5 million that the city allocated in this year’s budget, Airport Director Robin Sobotta told the council that a number of possible revenue sources are expected to make up the difference in the next six months or so.

“We will be seeking additional (FAA) grants,” Sobotta told the council, adding that the city likely would not hear back on the applications for $1 million to $2 million until about June 2020.

The construction should be well underway by that time. Sobotta said a groundbreaking is being scheduled for mid-December, although the exact date was still being worked out on Tuesday.

The notice to proceed on construction is expected by January 2020, and the project is scheduled to take 14 months to complete.

If all goes as planned, the new terminal should be completed by early 2021.

Officials say the new 17,859-square-foot terminal will bring improvements not only to passenger capacity, comfort and convenience, but to safety as well.

“This is truly a safety project,” Sobotta said, noting that the project was “fast-tracked” to bring about the improvements to FAA concerns about obstruction issues with the existing terminal.

In an atmosphere of celebration, the council approved five actions: Acceptance of the $10 million FAA grant; authorization of $1,187,715 in services to Dibble Engineering for construction administration; award of a construction contract to Willmeng/Fann joint venture, at a price not to exceed $13,894,530; authorization of a city contribution of $4,082,245; and authorization of night work at the airport.

With the nearly $14 million in construction costs and the $1.2 million for construction administration, the total terminal cost comes to $15,082,245.

City discussions on the need for a new airport terminal date back at least to the late 1990s. With the 2018 arrival of SkyWest Airlines, operating as United Express, the passenger numbers at Prescott Regional Airport grew dramatically — adding urgency to the project.

Longtime City Councilman Steve Blair offered perspective on the history of the city’s efforts toward a new terminal. “I’ve been waiting for this for 19 years,” he said.

