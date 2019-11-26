Pile burning planned Nov. 27, 29 in basin
Fire managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District hope to take advantage of forecasted weather conditions and burn piles in the Prescott Basin on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and possibly Friday, Nov. 29, according to a release.
They’ll be focusing on 300 acres of piles located 2 miles south of the Lynx Lake Recreation Area and east of Walker Road, according to a Prescott National Forest (PNF) news release. No active burning will take place Thanksgiving Day, PNF spokesperson Debbie Maneely said.
In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed fire burn units as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area, the release states.
The purpose of this project is to reduce hazardous fuels following thinning and fuelwood removal activities, the release states. Reducing hazardous fuels will help reduce the threat of high severity, high intensity wildfire to the public, adjacent private property and communities.
To successfully conduct pile burning, there must be moisture in the surrounding vegetation, the release states. In ideal conditions, these operations typically produce much lighter smoke than broadcast burning.
All prescribed fire activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).
Messages will be posted to social media when managed fires are ignited on the Prescott National Forest Facebook page at facebook.com/prescottnf, and on Twitter at twitter.com/prescottnf
