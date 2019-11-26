Photo: New Prescott Valley Circle K project continues
Originally Published: November 26, 2019 noon
The new Prescott Valley Circle K project at Navajo Dr. and Highway 69 continues to make progress Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. The Circle K is being built on the site where the former Prescott Valley Motel stood for more than 50 years. the 23-room “motor inn” was considered Prescott Valley’s first motel.
