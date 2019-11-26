OFFERS
Tue, Nov. 26
Paulden Food Bank gives Thanksgiving boxes to those who need them

Eileen Marin visits the Paulden Food Bank Thursday, Nov. 21, and fills a Thanksgiving Dinner Box (Jason Wheeler/Review)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: November 26, 2019 2:29 p.m.

Amanda Dilley fills her Thanksgiving Dinner Box at the Paulden Food Bank Thursday, Nov. 21. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

As she went through the Paulden Food Bank, putting together her Thanksgiving dinner box Amanda Dilley said it feels good knowing that she’ll have the Thanksgiving she wants.

“It’s good to see that they put out so much for everybody else too,” Dilley said. “They’re always here. You can count on it every year.”

Last year, the Paulden Food Bank served more than 150 people and this year they were set up to give Thanksgiving dinner boxes to 160 people Thursday, Nov. 21, said Director Tom Oliver. Work preparing for the day starts months ahead and donations come in from several entities.

Without the assistance of local businesses such as Drake Cement, York Dodge and Affinity RV, the food bank wouldn’t be able to do what it does and have Thanksgiving boxes and turkeys every year, Oliver said.

It feels really good to be able to provide for the people what they need and it’s awesome to see the smiles and the joy that comes from what they do, said Assistant Director Donna Bright.

“It’s like a big family coming together,” Bright said. “We get other establishments coming in with us and know that our community is all coming together for the better of God’s glory.”

The Paulden Food Bank, 195 Aspen Road, is currently behind the Pualden Christian Fellowship Church.

It provides food boxes every Thursday from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and there aren’t any regulations for who can receive assistance from the food bank.

It’s quite the blessing, Oliver said. It’s amazing what such a little church like the Paulden Community Church can do, he said. There’s also the volunteers, Oliver said.

“I’ve got the same volunteers that have been here longer than I have,” he said. “It’s just great knowing you got people to be able to do something.”

For more information about the Paulden Food Bank, call 928-499-5240.

Linda Thomas, Paulden Christian Fellowship Church Pastor Ken Thomas and Paulden Food Bank Director Tom Oliver helping give Thanksgiving to those who need it at the Paulden Food Bank Thursday, Nov. 21. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

