One Man's Rant: A word about school security

Over the past few years as a substitute teacher at our Chino Valley High School, I’ve come to know the School Security Officer, Glenn Koester. The first thing I noticed about him was his easy and positive interaction with students. I’ve seen that same supportive interaction at the high school from other administrators, such as Principal Heidi Wolf and Assistant Principal Brian Pereira, as well as the teachers. I don’t think it’s adequate to simply say that’s the culture at the school; I believe that these folks, Glenn, Heidi and Brian and the professionals in the classrooms, truly love what they do as well as the challenge of directing young minds.



I’ve been curious about the topic of school security recently, so I sat down with Glenn to ask questions.

I learned that prior to joining the school district, he had served for four years with the Cottonwood Police Department and thirteen years with the Prescott PD. Approximately 10 years ago, as a motorcycle patrolman, a traffic accident sent his cycle to the pavement and him into retirement from the police department.

It’s notable that during his years as a Prescott police officer, he volunteered with the Police Explorer Program, a branch of the Boy Scouts. In that capacity, Glenn worked with youth, focusing on team and confidence building and law enforcement training. Little did he know that his interest in mentoring teenagers during those years would be excellent preparation for his upcoming second career.

He’s now provided campus security for the Chino Valley School District for over nine years. While Glenn is stationed at the high school, a Chino Valley police officer rotates among the three other schools in the district. Both security officers are linked to the CVPD by radio.



Glenn notes that the basic responsibilities of his job are to confirm that exterior campus entrances are locked during school hours, that classroom doors are secured during classes and to be on the lookout for suspicious bags or other items on campus. Another critical component, Glenn says, “…is to know the students and to recognize unusual behavior that might indicate something amiss.” He also watches for baggy or bulky student clothing that might hide contraband or banned objects such as weaponry. Additionally, he conducts random checks to monitor student conduct in the classroom.A new policy enacted this school year requires that regular and substitute teachers wear lanyards with badges or picture IDs.



In other words, the watchword for school security and for Glenn is vigilance. That’s why security cameras are being installed in selected areas. And why drug-sniffing dogs

are brought onto campus twice a year and fire or lock-down drills are conducted every month.

There has been a controversy about arming qualified staff on campus. Glenn is in favor of faculty and staff volunteering to carry a weapon and completing the appropriate training. He says, generally, volunteers would have military and/or law enforcement experience. He also indicated that the school district is waiting for the State Legislature to rule on the issue before determining local school policy.



My experience with Chino Valley High School is exceedingly favorable. It is frequently a challenge for small towns to attract qualified educators. We are fortunate, in my opinion, to have the experienced and dedicated teachers and staff that we do. While no school expects to be victimized by violence or compromised security, I believe that the school district is working hard to provide a safe environment for Chino Valley children.

My interview with Glenn was time well spent.

