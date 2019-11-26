Obituary: Shirley Buchanan
Shirley Buchanan, 88, passed away on November 24, 2019, in her home in Prescott, Ariz., following a brief illness.
She leaves her daughter Katie Baird and Katie’s husband Don Higgins of Prescott, Arizona; her son Bill McMahon and his wife Frances McMahon of Springfield, Illinois; her son Larry McMahon and his wife Leslie Larkin-McMahon of Firestone, Colorado; 12 grandchildren; 7.5 great-grandchildren and many close friends.
Shirley’s life began in Bigelow, Missouri, as the youngest child of Naomi and Vern Buchanan, and sister to Carl and Mona. Her life reached its conclusion surrounded by family and caring hospice workers, in her home in the mountains of Prescott, Arizona. Shirley was so many things to so many different people — daughter, sister, mother, amazing aunt, cool grandmother, wife to Douglas, mentor, confidante, BodyTalk therapist, seamstress extraordinaire, yoga fiend, gardener, social activist — but she was first and always a teacher.
Whether it was under the wide open skies of Montana, or in the Philippine tropics, or the suburbs of Chicago, Shirley spent her working years teaching generations of children about the magic of baking bread from scratch and the joys of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”. Even after retiring from the teaching profession, her home was always a warm and welcoming place for students of all ages who found themselves on her couch or at her table, sipping tea and seeking guidance. There was never a Christmas without one of her delicious, home-made care packages which would be polished off long before Christmas day, never a birthday without a hand-written card in her perfect, teacher’s cursive telling her family how proud she was of each of us. How boundlessly she loved us all. She was also funny as hell. In the end, Shirley’s great lesson was in how she lived: a life of courage and joy, lived as an adventure and ended with grace and dignity. Hampton Funeral Home of Prescott, Ariz., has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you call your mother and give your kids a hug.
Information provided by survivors.
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco to build new gas station; Yvonne’s Pet Grooming under new ownership; Honeyman’s Prescott store moves
- Major winter storm expected Wednesday through early Saturday: 1 to 2 feet of snow possible in mountains
- Obituary: Brenda Lee (Winter) Howard
- Plane on Willow Creek Road in Prescott turns out to be donated aircraft for Embry-Riddle, not crash
- Ash Fork man guilty of attempted murder
- Rain, snow expected in region Tuesday through Friday
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- Sedona man arrested for bomb threat at Chase Bank in Verde Valley
- Obituary: Elaine Renee Rigden
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: