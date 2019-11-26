Obituary Notice: Virginia Riley

Virginia Riley, age 81, born April 11, 1938, in Bagdad, Ariz., died November 22, 2019, in Wilhoit, Ariz. The family will receive friends and guests for viewing from 5-6:30 p.m., with rosary to begin at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Heritage Memory Mortuary at 131 Grove Ave., in Prescott.

Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Germaine Catholic Church at 7997 E. Dana Drive in Prescott Valley. Heritage Memory Mortuary handled the arrangements.