Obituary Notice: Michael Herron
Originally Published: November 26, 2019 7:09 p.m.
Michael Herron, age 63, of Chino Valley, Ariz., passed away on November 19, 2019, in Prescott, Ariz. ABC Funerals in Chino Valley, Ariz., in charge of arrangements.
Most Read
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco to build new gas station; Yvonne’s Pet Grooming under new ownership; Honeyman’s Prescott store moves
- Major winter storm expected Wednesday through early Saturday: 1 to 2 feet of snow possible in mountains
- Obituary: Brenda Lee (Winter) Howard
- Plane on Willow Creek Road in Prescott turns out to be donated aircraft for Embry-Riddle, not crash
- Ash Fork man guilty of attempted murder
- Rain, snow expected in region Tuesday through Friday
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- Sedona man arrested for bomb threat at Chase Bank in Verde Valley
- Obituary: Elaine Renee Rigden
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: