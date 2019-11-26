Obituary: Ida June Carpenter

Prescott has lost a beautiful lady. Ida June Carpenter went to be in the arms of the Lord and sing in the heavenly choir on November 16, 2019, at the age of 94. June was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herb, in 2011. June is survived by her son, Mark (Kathy) and daughter, Susan Jones (Don), who all live in the Prescott area. Also six grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

June was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia, and at the age of 18 worked in Scott’s Drug Store while awaiting her love, Herb, to return from the war. In 1950 she, along with her sister, mother and their three toddler children drove across the country (in July with no air conditioning) to live in Phoenix. There they became active members of the Phoenix First Assembly of God Church. June, her sister and mother owned and operated Phoenix Lettering for 30 years. In 1972 June and Herb moved to Prescott, where they lived for their remaining years.

The family would like to thank the staff and administrators at Prescott Nursing and Rehabilitation for their extraordinary care and assistance to June.

Information provided by survivors.