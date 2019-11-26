OFFERS
Obituary: Ariana Marie Zimmerman

Ariana Marie Zimmerman

Ariana Marie Zimmerman

Originally Published: November 26, 2019 7:17 p.m.

Ariana was a lovely 19-year-old young lady who tragically passed away November 21, 2019. Ariana had a bright future ahead of her and was just getting her life started. She was a daddy’s girl who loved all of her family ever so much. She adored all of her Family. Ariana had a breathtaking smile and unforgettable sense of humor. She had a passion for music, drawing, and makeup. Her smile could light up a room and her kind heart shined in many ways, one of which was in all the love she had for her kitty and dog who will miss her dearly. Ariana had an overwhelming love for everyone whose path she crossed. The light of her love will be dearly missed by all she touched.

She is survived by her Parents Randall Zimmerman and Tammy Zimmerman Siblings; Alexis, Connor and Summer. Grandparents; Kevin and Chris Zimmerman, Celeste Ortiz, Keith Ryans. Aunties; Nicole Schaef and Colette Schlichter. Funeral service is Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 4:00 PM, Prescott Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Hwy, Prescott, AZ 86303

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

