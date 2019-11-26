Obituary: Ariana Marie Zimmerman
Ariana was a lovely 19-year-old young lady who tragically passed away November 21, 2019. Ariana had a bright future ahead of her and was just getting her life started. She was a daddy’s girl who loved all of her family ever so much. She adored all of her Family. Ariana had a breathtaking smile and unforgettable sense of humor. She had a passion for music, drawing, and makeup. Her smile could light up a room and her kind heart shined in many ways, one of which was in all the love she had for her kitty and dog who will miss her dearly. Ariana had an overwhelming love for everyone whose path she crossed. The light of her love will be dearly missed by all she touched.
She is survived by her Parents Randall Zimmerman and Tammy Zimmerman Siblings; Alexis, Connor and Summer. Grandparents; Kevin and Chris Zimmerman, Celeste Ortiz, Keith Ryans. Aunties; Nicole Schaef and Colette Schlichter. Funeral service is Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 4:00 PM, Prescott Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Hwy, Prescott, AZ 86303
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by survivors.
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco to build new gas station; Yvonne’s Pet Grooming under new ownership; Honeyman’s Prescott store moves
- Major winter storm expected Wednesday through early Saturday: 1 to 2 feet of snow possible in mountains
- Obituary: Brenda Lee (Winter) Howard
- Plane on Willow Creek Road in Prescott turns out to be donated aircraft for Embry-Riddle, not crash
- Ash Fork man guilty of attempted murder
- Rain, snow expected in region Tuesday through Friday
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- Sedona man arrested for bomb threat at Chase Bank in Verde Valley
- Obituary: Elaine Renee Rigden
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: