Northern Arizona Suns can’t stop Iowa Wolves in loss

Iowa shot 48-of-84 (.571), 16-of-33 (.485) from distance in 132-107 win

PRESCOTT VALLEY – It was cold outside of the Findlay Toyota Center on Tuesday night, and for the Northern Arizona Suns, it was cold inside as well. The Suns couldn’t keep up with the hot shooting Iowa Wolves in their 132-107 loss.

The Suns (2-4) finished 39-of-89 (.438) from the field, 13-of-36 (.361) from distance and 9-of-20 (.450) from the free throw line. Those splits were no match for the Wolves (3-4) in this one, as Iowa made 48-of-84 (.571) from the field, 16-of-33 (.485) from deep and 11-of-18 (.611) from the stripe.

To start, the Suns made 7-of-24 (.292) in the first quarter, scoring a season-low 17 points in the frame. However, they found themselves just down 24-17 after 12 minutes. Both teams picked it up in the second quarter with a combined 21 made field goals and just four combined turnovers, as the Suns entered the locker room down 54-48.

Things got away from Northern Arizona in the third quarter as Iowa couldn’t miss. The Wolves made 16-of-25 (.640) from the field and 7-of-8 (.875) from the three-point line in the frame, scoring 47 points compared to the Suns’ 29. Iowa turned a 101-77 lead after the third quarter into a 33-point advantage in the fourth before winning by 25.

Jalen Lecque led the Suns with 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting, including 2-of-4 from distance, to go with eight rebounds and five steals in 25 minutes. He tied his career-high in scoring while setting career-highs outright in rebounds and steals.

Anthony Lawrence II had 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-6 from deep, eight rebounds and five assists. Jared Harper had 14 points, five assists and four rebounds. Daxter Miles Jr. (12 points, three assists) and Ahmed Hill (11 points, four rebounds) rounded out the double-digit scoring for NAZ.

Phoenix Suns’ assignee Ty Jerome made his NAZ Suns debut, posting nine points (3-8 FG) in 13 minutes. He did not play in the second half as he makes his way back from a right ankle sprain.

Iowa was led by Naz Reid’s 26 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3PT), to go with six assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Jaylen Nowell also had 20+ points, finishing with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, four rebounds and three assists. Jordan McLaughlin (15 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, two steals) and Jordan Murphy (11 points, 12 rebounds, three assists) had double-doubles.



The Suns will hit the road for a back-to-back set on Friday-Saturday at the Sioux Falls Skyforce, with both games tipping at 6 p.m. MT.

