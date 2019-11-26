Mingus Mountain roads close in preparation for winter season

Recreation officials on the Verde Ranger District have closed facilities and roads on Mingus Mountain in preparation for the winter season, according to a Prescott National Forest release Tuesday afternoon.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 25, through May 1, 2020, the following roads will be closed:

--Forest Road 104 near the junction of Forest Road 413; at the entrance to the Mingus Recreation Area will be closed. Walk in access to Mingus Lake and other areas are still allowed; however, all restrooms will be locked and trash services cancelled. The public is asked not to block gates in the area and pack out what they pack in. At this time the segment of FR104 to FR413 accessed at Highway 89A will remain open unless heavy snow accumulation warrants its closure for public safety.



--Summit Day Use parking lot gate and restroom will be locked.

--Woodchute Trailhead restroom will be locked.

Additionally, we would like to remind the public that snow play near the Summit Day Use Area is prohibited as well as parking within the Highway 89A corridor or along Forest Road 104 and 106 that restricts regular travel.



Forest officials urge all visitors to use caution while driving on Forest Roads during the winter months. Road conditions on many forest roads are generally iced over which lend themselves to additional hazards since they are not paved and remain shaded during much of the day.

Additional precautions should be taken on Forest Road 104, which is a dirt/gravel road that does not offer many places for vehicles to safely turn around.

For more information contact the Verde Ranger District at 928-567-4121.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest Service.