Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 26
Local governments prepping for winter storm

City of Prescott snow plow hits the intersection of Montezuma and Gurley streets in 2015. The National Weather Service is predicting the Prescott area could see anywhere from 15 to 27 inches of snow Thursday and Friday, Feb. 21 and 22. Visit dCourier.com for updates today on the winter storm. (Courier file photo)

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: November 26, 2019 8:12 p.m.

The City of Prescott has every available resource out working on snow removal. Public Works currently has 16 plows, 5 graders, and 7 backhoes deployed and are concentrating on the main arterials and major and minor collectors. (Cindy Barks/Courier, file)

Local governments are getting ready to take on this winter’s first significant snowstorm.

Prescott, Prescott Valley, Yavapai County and the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) all intend to have snow plows working the main roads throughout the duration of the storm, which is set to begin Wednesday night and continue through Saturday morning.

In that timeframe, the following areas are expected to receive these snow totals (report as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday):

Prescott: 8 to 12 inches

Prescott Valley: 4 to 8 inches

Chino Valley: 4 to 6 inches

Paulden: 3 to 5 inches

Sedona: 4 to 6 inches

Seligman: 5 to 9 inches

Williams: 21 to 27 inches

Flagstaff: 21 to 27 inches

Grand Canyon: 14 to 20 inches

The City of Prescott will have 12 snowplows (six large and six small) strategically working different parts of the city. Additional equipment and cinders will be available to use as conditions warrant.

“We do ask drivers to please drive with extreme caution, as winter driving conditions will persist for several days, and only travel if absolutely necessary,” city spokesperson John Heiney said. “We also ask that side street parking be limited to assist plow trucks in completing their work with as little obstacles as possible.”

The Town of Prescott Valley will be using its 19 snowplows as necessary too.

“Ice is probably more of the concern for us, so we’re going to make sure our cinder capability is there to address that,” said Norm Davis, Prescott Valley’s public works director.

Once the main roads (arterials) are plowed and remain clear, the plow operators will turn their attention to collectors and residential streets.

“We will likely only enter subdivisions after the bulk of the snow is done falling,” Yavapai County spokesperson David McAtee said. “This could end up being Friday afternoon or Saturday according to the forecast at this time.”

The same goes for state highways. The Arizona Department of Transportation will be prioritizing the most heavily traveled corridors, meaning it may take some time for plows to address lesser-used highways.

During heavy snowfall, stretches of Interstate 17 and Interstate 40 at higher altitudes may even be closed due to poor conditions, slide-offs or crashes, according to an ADOT news release.

“Drivers who decide against delaying travel when conditions worsen should be prepared to spend more time on the roads than usual and, in case they become stranded, pack an emergency kit with items like extra blankets, warm clothes, food and water, sand or cat litter for traction, a first-aid kit and a fully charged cellphone,” the release states.

For more information about plowing in your area, call the following numbers associated with your local government:

Prescott: 928-777-1126

Prescott Valley: 928-759-3082

Yavapai County: 928-771-3183

