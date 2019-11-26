Local Bowling in Brief: Lucky 7, 2nd Ball 1st to battle for Four’s a Crowd league championship
Local Bowling in Brief
The results of Week 15 of Four’s a Crowd Fall 2019 League at Antelope Lanes finds the stage set for the league championship next week. Team No. 7 “Lucky 7” and Team No. 8 “2nd Ball 1st” will face off to determine the league champion. The remaining teams will vie for team sweeper money. For the ladies, Joey Salie had HHS (644) and HHG (247). Cheri Kastern had HSG (196). For the men, Jim Crabtree had HSG (255), HHS (665), and HHG (277). The short season (17 weeks) ends on Dec. 9 while a new short season league begins in January. Contact Antelope Lanes if interested in joining the league.
