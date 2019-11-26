Letter: Heroes and cowards

Editor:

Although Congress rarely accomplishes anything because of partisanship, a House committee has now done something significant by delineating two distinct classes of government officials, heroes and cowards. This has nothing to do with being Republicans or Democrats, but has everything to do with being courageous and ethical.

The heroes are relatively unknown, patriotic, career public servants who have come forward to speak to the American people. One does not have to agree with what they say in order to admire their patriotism. The cowards are well known, self-centered, career politicians who have refused to testify, even upon subpoena.



The heroes understand that they are bound by law to cooperate, and have done so even though this may imperil their careers and their personal safety. The cowards believe they are above the law, hiding behind political smoke screens.

No names are necessary in order for the reader to place our current newsmakers into either of these two groups. It is instructive though to mention two names from several decades ago, John Dean and Richard Nixon. Older readers will know these names very well. Younger readers can Google them to appreciate the ominous similarity to our current dilemma. Will we learn from history?

It is likely that all members of Congress will soon be called upon to cast votes in the impeachment process. I implore them all to recognize that history will judge them by their votes, aligning with either of the groups above.

Beyond what history will say, members should know that they too will be categorized as heroes or cowards by their constituents, and by their progeny.

George A. Hedge

Prescott