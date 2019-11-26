OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 26
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Heroes and cowards

Originally Published: November 26, 2019 7:19 p.m.

Editor:

Although Congress rarely accomplishes anything because of partisanship, a House committee has now done something significant by delineating two distinct classes of government officials, heroes and cowards. This has nothing to do with being Republicans or Democrats, but has everything to do with being courageous and ethical.

The heroes are relatively unknown, patriotic, career public servants who have come forward to speak to the American people. One does not have to agree with what they say in order to admire their patriotism. The cowards are well known, self-centered, career politicians who have refused to testify, even upon subpoena.

The heroes understand that they are bound by law to cooperate, and have done so even though this may imperil their careers and their personal safety. The cowards believe they are above the law, hiding behind political smoke screens.

No names are necessary in order for the reader to place our current newsmakers into either of these two groups. It is instructive though to mention two names from several decades ago, John Dean and Richard Nixon. Older readers will know these names very well. Younger readers can Google them to appreciate the ominous similarity to our current dilemma. Will we learn from history?

It is likely that all members of Congress will soon be called upon to cast votes in the impeachment process. I implore them all to recognize that history will judge them by their votes, aligning with either of the groups above.

Beyond what history will say, members should know that they too will be categorized as heroes or cowards by their constituents, and by their progeny.

George A. Hedge

Prescott

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Guest Column: Why ethics should matter to Congress
Column: American unity trumps partisanship
Column: Idols and heroes
Local students place one-two in statewide vet essay contest
From the Founding Fathers to the Floundering Fathers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries