OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 26
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

It’s not too late to get your flu shot

Originally Published: November 26, 2019 6:52 p.m.

Although the flu season is off to a quiet start in Yavapai County (with only 3 cases), the flu activity has picked up in other areas of the state.

Mohave County seeing the largest spike in cases, particularly in young people under 18. The CDC surveillance report for week ending Nov. 9 shows California with widespread activity and Nevada isn’t far behind.

During fall and winter each year there’s a new season of human influenza viruses, which is different than the common cold. The influenza virus infection causes the flu and usually comes on suddenly. The human influenza virus is highly contagious and is spread through the respiratory system, nose, and throat.

The most common flu symptoms are body aches, chills, cough, fatigue, fever, and headache. Symptoms vary slightly from person to person, but if it’s the flu, everyone experiences those hallmark symptoms. The only way to know for sure whether it’s the flu is a nasal or throat swab test at the doctor’s office.

And since the flu is highly contagious, it’s important you know whether you’re infected — that way you can take precautions to prevent spreading the virus. Especially if you spend time around high-risk people for the flu, such as new babies or elderly grandparents.

The flu can infect anybody but there are certain populations at higher risk of developing complications from the infection. The group at highest risk often are immune compromised or have chronic medical conditions and this includes seniors, diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, pregnant women, and children.

Take everyday preventive actions to stop the spread of germs. Here are a few tips:

--Try to avoid close contact with sick people.

--While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

--If you are sick with flu symptoms, CDC recommends that you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. (Your fever should be gone for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.)

--Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

--Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

--Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

--Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu.

It’s not too late to get your flu vaccine. Schedule an appointment today at Yavapai County Community Health Services. Just call 928-771-3122 to visit our Prescott, Prescott Valley or Cottonwood sites. We now offer appointments in Chino Valley on the four Friday of each month.

Information provided by Yavapai County Health and Human Services Department.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries