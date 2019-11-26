HUSD Student of the Week: McKinzie Mills

Congratulations to McKinzie Mills from Lake Valley for being this week’s HUSD Student of the Week. McKinzie is a hard working student with an excellent attitude. She is kind, considerate, well behaved, and a pleasure to work with and have in all classes. This year McKinzie is also a member of our Student Council. She has been a great member to have on this leadership team here at Lake Valley. We feel so lucky to have McKinzie as a Lake Valley Cub!

Information and photo provided by Humboldt Unified School District.