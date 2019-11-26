Franklin Phonetic students put on 4th grade opera ‘The Haunted Lesson’ in Prescott Valley
Originally Published: November 26, 2019 12:24 p.m.
Students from both fourth grade classes at Franklin Phonetic in Prescott Valley put on “The Haunted Lesson” at the school’s auditorium Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. The Spiders, a student-company with the school, put the production on for students at 1 p.m. and parents at 7 p.m. Ms. Miller and Ms. Norvell led the fourth grade classes in the production. The students wrote the script, the lyrics for the songs, helped build the set and props for the show,
Most Read
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco to build new gas station; Yvonne’s Pet Grooming under new ownership; Honeyman’s Prescott store moves
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- Fugitive captured in Camp Verde
- Obituary: Brenda Lee (Winter) Howard
- Ash Fork man guilty of attempted murder
- Rain, snow expected in region Tuesday through Friday
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Sedona man arrested for bomb threat at Chase Bank in Verde Valley
- Obituary: Elaine Renee Rigden
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: